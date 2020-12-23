Washington Football Team settled sexual misconduct claim against owner Daniel Snyder in 2009, per reports

(CNN) The NFL's Washington Football Team paid $1.6 million to a former employee in 2009 to settle a sexual misconduct claim she made against team majority owner Daniel Snyder, according to a report from the Washington Post. Details of the alleged incident and settlement were also reported by the New York Times.

The woman alleged that Snyder accosted her aboard Snyder's private plane during a flight from Las Vegas to Washington in April 2009. A financial settlement was reached later that year, according to both newspapers.

The woman was later terminated by the team. The Washington Post reports that, as part of her settlement, her personnel file was amended to show that she left voluntarily. She also received a letter of recommendation from the organization.

According to the Post, neither Snyder nor the team acknowledged any wrongdoing in the agreement.

Both the Washington Football Team and the NFL declined to provide comment on the situation.