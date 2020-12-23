Ohio police officer kills Black man while body camera wasn't on, mayor says

(CNN) A Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed a Black man Tuesday morning didn't have his body camera turned on at the time, Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

The officer has been suspended pending an investigation, Ginther said at a news conference.

The mayor said he was "greatly" disturbed that the officer did not turn on the body camera until after the shooting.

Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther

"A function of the technology (body cameras) provides a 60-second look back," Ginther said, but does not record audio.

So, investigators have video of the shooting but no sound recording of what was said, the mayor said.

