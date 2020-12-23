(CNN) At least 23 people were injured, nine critically, after a partial roof collapse and explosion Wednesday in downtown Baltimore, according to the fire department.

The incident occurred at the Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) building, according to a tweet from the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The incident is likely construction related and not from natural gas, and occurred while crews were working on the building's air handling and boiler system, a release from BGE says.

The scene of the building explosion Wednesday in Baltimore.

The building was largely empty because of the upcoming holiday and pandemic, according to the release, and the fire Department and BGE crews will continue investigating.

