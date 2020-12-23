NBA postpones Thunder-Rockets game due to Covid-19

(CNN) On the second day of the new NBA season, a game has been postponed due to Covid-19 -- and a league star has violated protocol.

The NBA announced Wednesday that the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

The league said three Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for Covid-19 under the NBA's testing program. Four other players are quarantined at this time following contact tracing.

Additionally, the league announced that Rockets star James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the health and safety protocols. The league said that all other Rockets players were tested again Wednesday, and all returned negative results. Houston has one additional player who is unavailable due to an injury.

Because of all of this, the Rockets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Wednesday night's game against the Thunder, the NBA said.