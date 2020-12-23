Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus is the director general of the World Health Organization. Henrietta Fore is the executive director of UNICEF. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) In many ways, 2020 was the year the world fully recognized how important our health workers are. Acknowledgment and praise was everywhere.

Essential workers were recognized in Time magazine's Person of the Year issue. World leaders tweeted their praise. In spring, citizens in cities around the world took to their windows at dusk to applaud their sacrifice.

And yet, 2020 was the year the world also recognized how far we have to go to fully protect our health care professionals.

As Covid-19 swept across the world, protecting those on the front lines became front of mind. Governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other partners mobilized masks and gowns from every corner of the world even as the cost of those items skyrocketed. The phrase "personal protective equipment," or PPE, entered the public lexicon.

But for health workers across the world, water is also PPE -- and in too many places, access to it in hospitals and clinics is sorely lacking. Many doctors and nurses don't have the means to wash their hands when treating patients, and disease and death are the result.

