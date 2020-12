Survivors of Blackwater massacre in Iraq slam Trump's pardons for US guards behind killing

Baghdad, Iraq (CNN) An Iraqi man who survived an infamous massacre of unarmed civilians by American security guards in Baghdad has condemned President Donald Trump's decision to pardon the men as "unjust."

Seventeen Iraqi civilians, including 9- and 11-year-old boys, were killed when private contractors from the US security firm Blackwater opened fired in Baghdad's Nisour Square in 2007.

Fourteen of those killings were unjustified under the rules of the use of deadly force by security contractors, according to an FBI investigation.

In 2014, a US federal jury found four former Blackwater Worldwide contractors -- Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard -- guilty over the slaughter and sentenced all to long jail terms.

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned all four of them.

