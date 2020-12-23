How to help teens cope in a global pandemic

(CNN) Teens are struggling during the pandemic, with social isolation, loss and financial woes on top of what's already a tumultuous time in their young lives. Parents worry it will only get worse as holiday celebrations are muted or even canceled in light of the mounting Covid-19 death toll and hospitalizations.

CNN: How can we help teens cope during a worsening pandemic?

Dr. Anisha Abraham: Many teens feel isolated from friends and family, frustrated about the loss of regular school and activities, and saddened by the loss of milestones. Quite a few tell me that they are stressed, anxious and even depressed. It's important to have regular conversations with teens about how they are handling the pandemic. Remember to validate the emotions that they may be experiencing.

Dr. Alisha Abraham, author of "Raising Global Teens: A Practical Handbook for Parenting in the 21st Century," said conversations with your teen create connections that are "so protective against mental health issues."

Focus on supporting your teen's unique strengths. One teen I know spends time each day drawing elaborate cartoon strips. Another is working on TikTok videos for kids about the Covid-19 vaccine. By developing their strengths, we help teens build self-confidence and the ability to handle life's challenges.

CNN: What can parents do to help our teens?

Abraham: Maintaining a routine can give kids a sense of stability. In our house, we have a rough schedule that includes online school hours, mealtimes, exercise, small chores and free time. We have had our share of drama, but it does provide a framework. For older teens, consider their need for independence and creating their own path for learning, but also encourage them to get physical activity and break large assignments into smaller ones.

This is a time to decrease expectations. Your teen will not be working at the same pace or intensity as a regular school day. Now is the time to stress a little less over homework assignments and piano practice.

We need to make sure we praise teens when they do things right. If your teen helps their sibling or does something else positive, give them credit.

Ultimately, we need to prioritize our teens' well-being and believe in them unconditionally.

CNN: What do we teach them to get through this crisis?

Abraham: I tell parents and teens that the biggest predictor of success in life is not having top grades, getting into the best university or having the perfect job. Rather, it's the ability to get back on their feet when they experience a setback or disappointment. This concept of resilience is something that teens can build over time. Right now is the time for our teens to problem solve and come up with creative solutions to the obstacles they may face.

CNN: How do we even talk to sullen teens who don't want to talk to us?

Abraham: That can be tough. Remember though that part of adolescence is developing your own identity. It's very normal for teens to experience some ups and downs in their emotions, to pull away and spend more time alone or with peers. To break the ice, talk to teens when you are doing something in parallel, for example when you are walking or driving together. I find that late at night, when it's dark in my kids' rooms and they cannot see my eyes, that I get the most open discussions.

Asking teens about their peers and friends is a good way to start a conversation. And less can be more. A good rule of thumb is to say half of what we intend to say. Keep the conversations short and to the point. Sometimes our kids want us to be there for them but to say nothing, a bit like houseplants!

CNN: How can we connect heading into the holidays?

Abraham: Consider having regular family meals or activities -- making homemade holiday gifts, playing charades or taking hikes in nature. Make a list of the tasks they need to complete during the holidays and ask them to give input on what they want to take ownership of to give them a sense of control.