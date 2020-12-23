Paris (CNN) A man suspected of killing three police officers in central France has been found dead, the country's Interior Minister has said.

Three gendarmes were shot dead and a fourth injured after they responded to a domestic violence incident in Puy-de-Dôme, west of Lyon, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The alleged shooter left the scene, sparking a manhunt. On Wednesday morning, Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin tweeted that "the madman was found dead."

Earlier Wednesday, the minister released a statement expressing "deep sadness" in a statement following the deaths of Lieutenant Cyril Morel, Warrant Officer Rémi Dupuis, and Brigadier Arno Mavel, of the Puy-de-Dôme Departmental Gendarmerie, who were killed during an intervention for domestic violence.

CNN affiliate BFM TV reported the police officers were fatally shot by a 48-year-old man as they tried to rescue a woman who had taken refuge on the roof of a house. The house was set alight but the woman was rescued, BFM reported.

Read More