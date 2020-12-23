Paris (CNN) Three police officers have been shot dead and a fourth has been injured following a domestic violence incident in central France, local prosecutors told CNN affiliate BFM TV.

The officers from the Gendarmerie National Police Force were killed by a lone gunman in Puy-de-Dôme, west of Lyon, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. BFM reported that the police officers were fatally shot by a 48-year-old man as they tried to rescue a woman who had taken refuge on the roof of a house.

In a statement from France's Ministry of the Interior, the three officers were named as Lieutenant Cyril Morel, Warrant Officer Rémi Dupuis, and Brigadier Arno Mavel, of the Puy-de-Dôme Departmental Gendarmerie.

"Called upon to intervene to help a woman who had been beaten by her husband, the gendarmes (officers), in circumstances that have yet to be clarified, were shot at by the man and returned fire," the statement said.

The statement said Mavel, 21, was seriously wounded and succumbed to his injuries. The two other officers carrying out a reconnaissance towards the house were in turn caught under fire. Morel, 45, and Dupuis, 37, were fatally wounded. A fourth officer who was wounded in the thigh is being taken care of by the emergency services; his life is not in danger.

