(CNN) —

While we never know what the future holds on New Year’s Eve, this year we’re crossing our fingers that 2021 will be as bright and sparkly as these epic manicures.

Whether you’ve been doing your nails at home since last March, or just getting started with DIY manicures, we’ve got design inspo and great tips from manicurists to create a fun and funky New Year’s Eve mani.

Get a simple, glittery look with this natural nail manicure featuring different shades of subtle sparkle. Texas-based nail artist Letty created this look with four different sparkling shades. You can create your own version of the look with complementing shades, like different gold tones, or mix up your own creative colorway.

Sundays S.01 Rose Gold Nail Polish ($18; dearsundays.com)

Sundays S.01 Rose Gold Nail Polish PHOTO: Sundays

This rose gold polish gives a subtle sparkle that is so stunning and celebratory.

Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Misfit Right In ($8.99; target.com)

Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Misfit Right In PHOTO: Target

This warm shimmering brown is perfect for any low-key Zoom parties this year.

Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Color in Small But Mighty ($4.49; target.com)

Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Color in Small But Mighty PHOTO: Target

This shimmery purple with gold flecks looks great on all skin tones and complements a gold shimmer polish perfectly.

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish in Pink Sapphire ($6.79; target.com)

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish in Pink Sapphire PHOTO: Target

For a softer look that also pairs well with silver and gold, try this shimmery pink polish from Sally Hansen — bonus, it’s vegan!

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Dark Lava ($10.49; target.com)

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Dark Lava PHOTO: Target

Nothing says festive like bright red, and this long-lasting color has a shimmer that gives it an even more celebratory vibe.

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in A Little Lovely ($18; dermstore.com)

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in A Little Lovely PHOTO: Smith & Cult

Embrace the glitz of the season with glitter nail polish that delivers brilliant shine and smooth coverage in both pink and gold.

For a sophisticated take on party nails, try a subtle design with natural and graphic colors, like this neutral, edged-with-black look created by nail tech Andrea Watson.

“When painting your nails at home it’s all about anchoring yourself so that you are not shaky,” says Watson. “Oh, and having a great cleanup brush.”

Just dab in acetone and use it to clean up your cute designs.

DL Professional French Manicure Clean-Up Brush ($4.90, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

DL Professional French Manicure Clean-Up Brush PHOTO: Amazon

This highly rated brush is easy to use, and on sale for more than 50% off right now.

Twinkled T Kolinsky Professional Nail Cleaning Brush ($11.99; amazon.com)

Twinkled T Kolinsky Professional Nail Cleaning Brush PHOTO: Amazon

This durable brush is pink and sparkly, highly rated and is definitely worth the price according to lots of reviewers.

You can also freehand stars and sparkles, or use nail stickers with a neutral or bright polish to create your New Year look.

Minejin Nail Art Christmas Snowflake Sequins ($7.99; amazon.com)

Minejin Nail Art Christmas Snowflake Sequins PHOTO: Amazon

Let it snow on your nails with these cute snowflake decals that let you just pop on, cover with a topcoat and go!

HubCityNailsNew Years 2021 Nail Art ($3.99; etsy.com)

HubCityNailsNew Years 2021 Nail Art PHOTO: Etsy

If you want everyone to know exactly what you’re celebrating — the fact that it won’t be 2020 at the stroke of midnight — try these straight-forward New Year’s Eve nail decals.

Create a serious statement look without a lot of effort — just some pouring and swirling.

“Grab a cup with warm-ish water (can’t be cold), randomly select colors and drip the polish brushes in the water and once you have a good amount of polish in the water, swirl the polish with a toothpick,” Smith & Cult brand ambassador Sarah Bland says. Then, “Dip your finger in the polish where you want the design to transfer on your nail, repeat process for all fingers and apply top coat once all fingers are dry.”

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Fauntleroy ($18; dermstore.com)

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Fauntleroy PHOTO: Dermstore

This highly pigmented pink would work as a weekday manicure, and swirled in with darker colors for an edgy marbled look.

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Kings & Thieves ($18; dermstore.com)

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Kings & Thieves PHOTO: Dermstore

Celebrate the night with this flawless, high-shine dark blue that’s a surprising change from black.

Kiss Nails Gel False Nails in Glitz Glitz (prices vary; target.com)

Kiss Nails Gel False Nails in Glitz Glitz PHOTO: Target

Want to get a fancy holiday look without taking the time? Try these easy and glitzy press-on nails in glittery gold and matte navy. So chic.

Kiss Masterpiece False Nails in Soul in the Luxury (prices vary; target.com)

Kiss Masterpiece False Nails in Soul in the Luxury PHOTO: Target

Another option, if you want to go bigger and sparklier, are these press-on nails in pink, gold and gold studs.

Ella+Mila Nail Care Nail Enamel Primer in All About the Base (prices vary; target.com)

Ella+Mila Nail Care Nail Enamel Primer in All About the Base PHOTO: Target

Start your manicure at home with a 5-star base coat that has reviewers raving, “This is my holy grail! It makes any nail polish last so much longer.”

Dior Abricot Top Coat ($28; nordstrom.com)

Dior Abricot Top Coat PHOTO: Macys

You’ll want to set your nail art with a strong top coat, and this one from Dior will keep your mani looking shiny and fresh for days.

Sundays Mk.1 Manicure Kit (starting at $72; dearsundays.com)

Sundays Mk.1 Manicure Kit PHOTO: Sundays

Get your nails ready for a pretty polish with this nine-piece set that has everything you need for a perfect home manicure, including clippers, files and cuticle softener.

Pure Enrichment PurePedi Deluxe 8-in-1 Manicure/Pedicure Set ($39.99, originally $66.99; macys.com)

Pure Enrichment PurePedi Deluxe 8-in-1 Manicure/Pedicure Set PHOTO: Macys

Buff and shine your nails — and give yourself a relaxing pedi — before a big night in with this highly rated kit.

Mario Badescu Special Hand Cream with Vitamin E ($8; nordstrom.com)

Mario Badescu Special Hand Cream with Vitamin E PHOTO: Nordstrom

Your hands and cuticles will feel soft and supple when you use this highly rated hand cream packed with deeply moisturizing vitamin E before you glam up your nails.