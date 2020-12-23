Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, discounted activewear from Puma and savings on AirPods. All that and more, below.
Always Pan ($116 with code CNN20, originally $145; fromourplace.com)
The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now, not only is the Always Pan in stock, but it’s always on sale with an exclusive discount for Underscored readers. Use code CNN20 at checkout to save 20% on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($109.99, originally $124.99; amazon.com)
While this deal isn’t quite as good as the prices we saw during Black Friday, you can still save on Apple AirPods when you buy now. Opt for the AirPods with Charging Case (the wired version) for just $109.99 at Amazon. The additional 15% off discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($237.99 with code PREPFOR2021, originally $399.99; ebay.com)
In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for about $238 at eBay when you use code PREPFOR2021 at checkout. Normally, these dryers go for about $400 when they’re brand new, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before they sell out.
Burrow
Give your living room a new look for a new year at Burrow’s Renew Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through December 26, you can take 10% off all accessories and rugs with code RENEW1.
Puma
The holidays are already in full swing at Puma. Right now, over 1,800 items are marked down for men, women and kids at the Semi-Annual Sale, so there’s something for everyone on your list, from kicks for the sneakerheads to sweats for the loungers and workout wear for fitness fans. Start the new year in style and shop now.
More deals to shop
- Take an extra 20% off hundreds of already on-sale beauty products at Sephora with code MAJORSALE.
- Snag new shoes for up to 50% off at Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sales Event.
- Several Wen Portable Inverter Generators are on sale for one-day at Amazon to help you prep for any incoming winter storms.
- All the luxe skincare from Kiehl’s (including sets!) is 25% off, no promo code needed.
- These on-sale Vahdam Tea Gift Sets make for a great last-minute (or belated) holiday gift for a loved one or just yourself.
- Top-rated ebooks from myriad genres are up to 80% for one day only at Amazon.
- Dry winter skin is no match for a tube of Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, now down to just over $13 when you clip the on-page coupon.
- You and your companion can rest comfortably the next time you travel with a pair of lauded Trtl Pillows, now down to an all-time low price of $40.49 for the bundle when you shop with Amazon Prime.
- The GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera can capture all your footage of your sickest stunts, and right now, it’s on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy.
- Amp up your Wi-Fi connection with a new router from Netgear, a selection of which is on sale at Woot! for one day only.
