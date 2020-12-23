(CNN) —

When you’re short on storage space in the kitchen, freeing up the real estate once occupied by a collection of pots and pans can be a great way to reclaim some extra square footage. The Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place is meant to do just that — and take care of all your cooking needs in just one model. It promises to replace your fry pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, spoon rest, saucier and spatula.

Unfortunately, it’s so good it’s pretty much always sold out — we’re talking wait lists here. Until now, that is. Yes, the Always Pan is back in stock, and it gets better from there: You can take 20% off the pan through December 26 using our exclusive code CNN20.

Always Pan, use code CNN20 ($116, originally $145; ourplace.com)

Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

The Always Pan isn’t just famous for its photogenic aesthetic, although it’s one pan we’d definitely leave out on the stove, thanks to a clean design and five gorgeous monochrome shades. It’s a little on the heavy side, at 4 pounds with the lid on, but that’s because it’s supposed to be built to last: It’s made from aluminum coated with a nonstick, chemical-free coating. (The “supposed” is because Our Place is pretty new on the market, so it’s going to be a while before we see how they hold up.)

The pan delivers on the nonstick promise, as our reviewer noted, and the free steaming basket that comes with the pan can double as a strainer for pasta. Plus, the spatula comes with a hole so it can sit securely along the pan’s handle, which has a peg for it to affix to (a divot for the end to rest on is built into the rim of the pan).

While it might not be the right choice for a chef who wants multiple plans going for a few different dishes at once, it’s a great pan for those home cooks among us who are preparing comparatively fuss-free or one-pot weeknight meals. And it’s especially great for those of us who are doing it in tiny kitchens that are limited on storage space.

Scoop one up at 20% off for yourself or the friend or family member who’s just moved into their starter apartment or just downsized their kitchen — between its practicality and gorgeous good looks, it’ll be a much-appreciated kitchen helper. But do it now: The in-demand pan is (as always!) selling super fast, and some colors won’t ship until mid-February.

