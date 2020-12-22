Jupiter and Saturn's great conjunction captured in stunning images

(CNN)Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in our solar system, came closer together than they have been in 400 years on Monday.
This great conjunction made a bright splash in the night sky and was captured around the world in stunning images.
The alignment has been nicknamed the "Christmas Star" but the fact that this event is happening close to Christmas and during the winter solstice is pure coincidence.
The two largest planets in the solar system were just 0.1 degrees apart, or about one fifth of the diameter of the full moon, according to the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom.
If you missed it Monday night or the sky wasn't clear, fear not: The two planets only appear to move apart very slowly, and will still appear unusually close together in the coming days.
The best perspective is for those near the equator.
Jupiter will appear brightest and be easily visible. On Monday, Jupiter overtook Saturn and will now appear above the slightly fainter Saturn.
While these two planets may appear close, it is only an optical effect. Jupiter and Saturn were around 500 million miles (800 million kilometers) apart on Monday, despite appearing to be almost next to each other from the Earth's perspective.