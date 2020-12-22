Jupiter and Saturn's great conjunction captured in stunning images

(CNN) Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in our solar system, came closer together than they have been in 400 years on Monday.

This great conjunctio n made a bright splash in the night sky and was captured around the world in stunning images.

The alignment has been nicknamed the "Christmas Star" but the fact that this event is happening close to Christmas and during the winter solstice is pure coincidence.

The two largest planets in the solar system were just 0.1 degrees apart, or about one fifth of the diameter of the full moon, according to the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom.

Jupiter, left, and Saturn appear to the left of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod Monday in Las Vegas.

Jupiter, left, and Saturn are seen Monday in Santa Barbara, California.

If you missed it Monday night or the sky wasn't clear, fear not: The two planets only appear to move apart very slowly, and will still appear unusually close together in the coming days.

Read More