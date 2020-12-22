A security guard biked more than 3 miles to return a woman's lost wallet. Now, his community is raising money to buy him a car

(CNN) One couple in Hawaii got an unexpected delivery earlier this month after a security guard from a local grocery store turned up at their front door.

Chloe Marino said she was in a hurry at a Foodland grocery store in Kahului, Hawaii, with her 5-month-old son Cooper, when she lost her wallet.

But luckily, one of the store's security guards, Aina Townsend, spotted the wallet in a shopping cart. So after his shift ended, he pedaled on a bike 3 miles -- about an hour uphill -- to Marino's address to return the wallet.

"You know, I lost a wallet before too and it's the worst thing in the world," Townsend, 22, told CNN. "I was just doing what I felt was the right thing to do."

Marino and her husband, Gray, told CNN that they were overwhelmed that Townsend would put in so much effort to help a stranger.

Read More