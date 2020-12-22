Black service members in the Air Force are treated differently than their White peers, an investigation finds

(CNN) Black service members in the US Air Force face disparities in disciplinary action and career opportunities compared to their White peers, according to a recent report.

Investigators examined whether Black members of the Air Force and Space Force experienced racial disparities when it came to military discipline, professional development, career opportunities, and retention. They also surveyed Black Airmen and Space professionals on their experiences regarding racism, bias and unequal opportunities.

Enlisted Black service members are 72% more likely to face disciplinary action than their White counterparts and 57% more likely to be tried in military court, the report found.

Young Black enlisted members were also found to be twice as likely as their White peers to be involuntarily discharged over misconduct and 1.64 times as likely to be investigated for criminal offenses.

Read More