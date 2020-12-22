There's a new addition at the Miami Zoo: a baby giant anteater

(CNN) The Miami Zoo has a new resident.

A male giant anteater was born December 8, its mother's birthday, the zoo said in a noose release.

The arrival of Ziggy Ebenezer wasn't all smooth sailing.

On one of the coldest nights of the year in Florida, the adult female abandoned the baby in the corner of their enclosure. The newborn was weak and cold, according to zoo officials, and was immediately taken to the zoo hospital and put in intensive care.

The team did not think that Ziggy would survive. But he slowly became more responsive as he got warmer, and within 48 hours he was strong enough to be reintroduced to his mother. Still, the mother began to reject him, and Ziggy was returned to the hospital to receive care.

