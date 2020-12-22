Three skiers have been killed by avalanches in Colorado during an 'especially dangerous' time

(CNN) Three skiers lost their lives to avalanches over the weekend during an "especially dangerous" period in Colorado's popular backcountry, officials said.

On Sunday, the bodies of two backcountry skiers were recovered from an avalanche in the North San Juan zone after they were found buried by the snow, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

Police identified the skiers as Albert Perry, 55, and Dr. Jeff Paffendorf,51, both of Durango, Colorado, according to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

They were reported overdue from their trip on Saturday, and that's when rescuers discovered what happened.

"The pair had planned to ski in an area locally known as the Battleship, southeast of Ophir Pass. In the dark from a helicopter, rescuers could see a large avalanche and ski tracks," the CAIC said in a news release

