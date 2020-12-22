Three skiers have been killed by avalanches in Colorado in the last five days

(CNN) Three skiers have lost their lives to avalanches in the last five days in Colorado's popular backcountry.

On Sunday, the bodies of two backcountry skiers were recovered from an avalanche in the North San Juan zone after they were found buried by the snow, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

They were reported overdue from their trip on Saturday, and that's when rescuers discovered what happened.

"The pair had planned to ski in an area locally known as the Battleship, southeast of Ophir Pass. In the dark from a helicopter, rescuers could see a large avalanche and ski tracks," the CAIC said in a news release

"San Juan County Search and Rescue and other agencies recovered the bodies on December 20."

Read More