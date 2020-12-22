(CNN) People walk almost an extra mile each day if they have an activity tracker on their smartphone or watch, a study has found.

Researchers analyzed dozens of studies comparing people's exercise activity with and without a tracking app, and found that being able to keep tabs on progress boosted how far people walked or ran. The studies involved a total of 7,454 people.

Overall, people walked an average of 1,850 more steps if they had an app -- a significant increase in daily workouts. Most people take somewhere around 2,000 steps to walk a mile.

Authors of the study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, said doctors might consider prescribing such apps and trackers for patients looking to get fitter.

"Interventions using smartphone apps or activity trackers seem promising from a clinical and public health perspective," the authors wrote.