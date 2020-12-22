(CNN) Even as we count down the final days of December, many of us are still coming to terms with the fact that holiday events and gatherings are looking very different than Christmases past.

Christmas 2020, however, isn't canceled unless you decide it is. This season, don't say "bah, humbug!" Say "why not?" and start new traditions by celebrating small rituals for your family, however you define it.

"People like to use the expression 'it's not normal,'" said Jonathan Caspi, a family therapist and professor in the department of family science and human development at Montclair State University in New Jersey. "This year is different, but different isn't always bad."

By taking some typical holiday rituals off the table, the pandemic has created space for families to experiment with new ways to honor the holiday. The current situation can also help reset priorities about what you feel is most meaningful during the holiday season. "Coming up with rituals together can be extremely bonding," Caspi said.

So scale back this Christmas, take a deep breath and find joy in the small things.

