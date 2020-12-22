Now that you’ve gotten all your loved ones, friends and family their perfect presents for the holidays, it’s time to give yourself the gift you truly deserve after making it through 2020: perfect vision.
Warby Parker has become the name in stylish but affordable prescription and nonprescription eyewear without the usual hassle of getting a new pair of glasses. Since 2010, the company has been both making you look good and see better, leveraging 21st-century technologies and expertise to bring you both timeless classics and the latest trends in eyewear.
Upending the old assumptions that new glasses meant spending the whole day in a stodgy optician’s office, Warby Parker has made eyewear shopping seamless and — dare we say it? — even fun. You have the option of buying from a wide variety of frames, lenses and accessories online or from a Warby Parker storefront nearby. The company’s made sure its efficiencies pay for the customer, meaning prices aren’t inflated — expect to pay as little as $95 for your new pair! If you’re trying to save a little for a rainy day, you can easily split your bill into three easy, smaller payments — interest-free — with Affirm.
And why does it make sense to think about Warby Parker eyewear right now? It’s more than just the holidays: You’ll want to take advantage of your Flexible Spending Account and Health Spending Account credits, as they might expire at the end of the year, which means that your health plan will pick up part or all of the tab for your new prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, contact lenses or eye exams. Don’t let those free FSA/HSA dollars go to waste! And if you don’t have an FSA or HSA account to draw from, it’s simple enough to just apply for insurance reimbursement after your purchase — Warby Parker will make sure you have all the supporting documentation you need to make it happen.
While you’re peeping your new peepers, think about how 2020 has changed the way you literally see everything. Since we’ve all been forced to spend more time in front of screens this year, Warby Parker’s blue-light glasses are a great addition to consider for your new eyewear. They filter out the blue light, making them perfect for screen-heavy days, and they can be a worthwhile upgrade from the standard polycarbonate lenses. Plus, they’re only an extra $50, whether or not there’s a prescription involved.
Because Warby Parker has so many selections to choose from, it can be overwhelming, but obviously many of us don’t want to go inside a store to get face-to-face advice from a salesperson or stylist. You don’t have to, though, with Warby Parker’s online style quiz, which can find you a perfect pair with just a few questions answered. You even get to try on different frames in the safety of your own home — for free!
Plus, because it’s the season of giving, it’s worth remembering that the company’s always distributed a pair of glasses to someone in need for every pair a customer buys, so you’re not just buying yourself a holiday gift, you’re giving one to someone who dearly needs it too. And Warby Parker’s so committed to safety that this year it shifted the entire focus of its business to making sure health care workers and communities in need got the protective equipment and health supplies they require. It’s a good company to do business with.
So give to others by giving to yourself, and get those 20/20 puns in while 2020 lasts — as well as those FSA and HSA dollars — at Warby Parker.