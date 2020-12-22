(CNN) —

Listen, 2020 has been a rough year, so there’s no shame in having waited until the last minute to buy some (or all) of your holiday gifts. In fact, no one even needs to know about your tendency to procrastinate, since there are myriad gifts available that require only one or two days to ship or can be delivered instantly via email.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite gift cards, subscription services and Amazon Prime-eligible items that are great for gifting with little time to spare. (But don’t forget, while retailers like Amazon promise gifts ordered today will arrive in time for Christmas, shipping delays could still affect arrival times). The recipients will surely think you spent weeks picking out the perfect present, as opposed to the mere minutes you’ll actually spend scrolling this page.

Instant delivery

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription (starting at $11 per shipment; bluebottlecoffee.com)

Blue Bottle PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Blue Bottle’s coffee subscription is our favorite coffee subscription service thanks to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle’s subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.

Frank And Oak (starting at $25; frankandoak.com)

Frank And Oak PHOTO: Frank and Oak

Gift someone the Style Plan, Frank and Oak’s monthly subscription box full of exclusive pieces that are personally selected for them by a stylist. All they have to do is fill out a short questionnaire on their preferred style, color, budget and fit preferences as well as dislikes.

Storyworth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Storyworth PHOTO: Storyworth

StoryWorth, an innovative company we’ve raved about before, is a service that emails relatives with once-a-week questions that you probably haven’t asked before, and their answers are compiled in a beautifully bound hardcover book at the end of a year. This sentimental service is the perfect last-minute gift because you won’t have to worry about any shipping times; StoryWorth can start a subscription and start collecting stories whenever you’d like.

Book of the Month (starting at $14.17 per book for a 12-month subscription; bookofthemonth.com)

Book of the Month Subscription PHOTO: Book of the Month

Book of the Month offers the sort of selection and flexibility that keeps readers hooked. Each month recipients choose one book from five different titles, curated with an emphasis on early releases and fresh voices. Skip deliveries whenever you like to keep your TBR pile from toppling over.

Green Chef (starting at $9.99 per meal; greenchef.com)

Green Chef Subscription PHOTO: Green Chef

For anyone embarking on a new eating program, Green Chef makes meal prep easy. Fresh, organic, sustainably sourced ingredients can be tailored to particular needs, like Keto, Paleo or Plant-Powered.

Etsy Gift Card (starting at $25; etsy.com)

Etsy Gift Card PHOTO: Etsy

If you want to gift something cute and handmade, an Etsy gift card gives the recipient access to all the beautiful and unique products on the online retailer.

Nintendo Switch Online ($19 per year; amazon.com)

Nintendo Switch Online PHOTO: Amazon

A must-have for any Nintendo Switch Owner, Nintendo Switch Online allows you to play titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online with friends while enjoying exclusive perks and freebies. That includes member-exclusive games like Super Mario Bros. 35, cloud storage for your game saves and a robust library of classic NES and SNES titles.

Audible (starting at $4.95 per month; amazon.com)

Audible Subscription PHOTO: Audible

For anyone on your list who has exhausted their streaming services, Audible can open up a whole new world of storytelling. They can listen to luminaries like Barack and Michelle Obama read their memoirs, or catch up on the classics. Pairs well with crafts, meal prep and, of course, snacks.

Nordstrom Gift Card (starting at $50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Gift Card PHOTO: Nordstrom

For the fashionistas in your life, a gift card to Nordstrom will let them revamp their wardrobe for the New Year.

PlayStation Plus ($9 per month; amazon.com)

PlayStation Plus

A PlayStation Plus membership is essential for any PS4 or PS5 gamer, providing access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts and a rotating selection of free monthly games for $10 a month or $60 a year. PlayStation Plus also features the PlayStation Plus Collection, a curated game library that allows PS5 owners to catch up on PS4 classics like Uncharted 4, The Last of Us: Remastered and God of War.

Netflix Gift Card (starting at $25; amazon.com)

Netflix Gift Card PHOTO: Amazon

If you know someone who’s been locked inside watching movies, this Netflix gift card can be applied to their monthly dues so they can save some money while they rewatch “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($15 per month; amazon.com)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re getting one gift for the Xbox, PC or Android gamer on your list, make it an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The absolute best value in gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to hundreds of top games including Gears 5, Destiny 2, Doom: Eternal and Minecraft Dungeons. You can download these titles to your Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC, or even stream them to your Android phone or tablet via the cloud.

Expedited shipping

Esarora Ice Roller ($24.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

As Underscored has noted, this seemingly simple ice roller is beloved by the likes of Jimmy Fallon and model Karlie Kloss for its reported ability to do everything from de-puff the face to relieve migraine and muscle pain.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray ($19; amazon.com)

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Beloved by beauty bloggers and skin care addicts, this spray instantly hydrates skin with just a few spritzes, which makes it perfect for air travel, and it can even be used to set makeup.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases ($10.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

This pillowcase not only looks chic but can protect your hair from breakage as you sleep. With 16 colors to choose from, it also claims to reduce facial sleep lines so you wake up looking fresh.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Just choose your setting, set the timer and before you know it, you’ll have perfectly cooked eggs. This makes a great gift for both workaholics and amateur egg chefs.

Men’s Cotton Crew Socks Pack ($23.99, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

Men's Cotton Crew Socks Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Giving socks doesn’t have to be boring. While this pack of 12 features some of our favorite food items, other styles sport animals, eclectic patterns and even vintage video games.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt (starting at $15.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re truly stumped on what to get the man in your life, a warm long-sleeve shirt is a great place to start. This style, which has select styles and colors that will arrive before Christmas, is perfect for the holidays, too.

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket (starting at $39.99, amazon.com)

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

This classic throw blanket is a must-have when winter rolls around. The distinctive pattern distinguishes it from similar options, and you can choose from select colors in the three largest sizes that are still in stock and will arrive before December 25.

Zulay Milk Frother (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Zulay Milk Frother

For all the coffee-holics, this milk frother will provide you with a Starbucks-style drink without having to leave your apartment. It comes in 24 colors and can be cleaned easily using hot water.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player ($29.99; amazon.com)

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player

Roku’s latest streaming device doesn’t pack many bells or whistles, and that’s just fine. At just shy of $30, it can stream almost any service including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Hulu at 1080p HD.