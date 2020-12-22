(CNN) —

They’re responsible. They’re funny. They’re determined. They’re hardworking. And if you really, really get to know them, they’ll be your most loyal friend. It’s time to show the Capricorns in your life (with birthdays from December 22 through January 19) some birthday love.

What sorts of things will they appreciate? Well, a good planner for one. A really, really, really nice candle for another. And don’t forget that just because they’re known as the most workaholic sign, it doesn’t mean they don’t want some nice sheets and pajamas just like the rest of us. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 gifts any Capricorn in your life will appreciate. And if you’re shopping for a true astrology lover, feel free to check out our roundup of gift ideas for them too.

Moleskine 12 Month 2021 Weekly Planner ($22.95; amazon.com)

Capricorns love themselves a nice new planner to start the year — and their astrological season — off fresh. We adore this Moleskin one for its simple cover, thoughtful layout of both weeks and months and sweet color options, like orange, fuchsia, green, deep red and more.

Best Year Ever Wall Calendar 2021 ($18.95; bando.com)

If your Capricorn is super into aesthetics, it doesn’t get much cuter than this hanging calendar that features a bright and modern illustration every month through December 2021. They can jot down their to-dos, and it even doubles as a piece of artwork for their wall.

Work It Out Water Bottle - Drinking Enough Water ($20; bando.com)

Keep your Cap hydrated while they work (or even work out) this year with this sweet water bottle covered in encouraging statements like “This bottle is definitely half full,” “You can do it” and “You should be so proud” for their very last drop.

Tackle Box ($34; riflepaperco.com)

To help spruce up their desk, where they may spend most of their days Monday through Friday, we’re into this organizing box with everything from sticky notes to push pins to pencils to binder clips and magnets, all adorned in a lovely floral pattern.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

To help Capricorns focus, noise-canceling headphones are a must. These are our pick for the best noise-canceling headphones of 2020, as they offer superior sound quality and a comfortable wear.

LittleSisterNC Pour Yourself a Cup of Ambition Altar Candle ($16.50; etsy.com)

Realistically, who wouldn’t want a candle with noted Capricorn and perfect person Dolly Parton on it? And given that it reads “Pour yourself a cup of ambition” (from Parton’s iconic song “9 to 5”), a more apt desk candle really doesn’t exist.

Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress! ($8.81, originally $9.95; amazon.com)

Admittedly, Capricorns can get pretty stressed out while working hard too. Why not gift them this mini punching bag for their desktop, along with gloves that they can slip onto their pointer fingers so they can start swinging.

Sundays Self-Care Box Sc.01 (starting at $90; dearsundays.com)

Perhaps a healthier coping mechanism is self-care, which Caps are notorious for loving (as long as they have the time) as well. In our experience, a fresh manicure can change everything. This set from Sundays, one of our favorite long-lasting polish brands, features three different nail polishes as well as the brand’s own polish remover, all wrapped up in a sweet box.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set ($29.50, originally $42; sephora.com)

If makeup seems to be a part of their self-care ritual as well, this gift set from Fenty Beauty (who doesn’t love Rihanna?) can do the trick, with the brand’s top-rated highlighter, bronzer and luscious lip balm (it’s seriously good) all packed inside.

Nécessaire The Body Wash ($25; nordstrom.com and sephora.com)

Upgrading their bath time can never hurt either, and we’ve fallen head over heels for this body wash from chic bath brand Nécessaire that contains niacinamide to help promote healthy skin and leaves no residue. Now you just have to choose the right scent for them: eucalyptus, sandalwood or fragrance-free.

Glossier The Skin Care Edit ($50; glossier.com)

And then, of course, there’s general skin care, which no Capricorn can live without. A tried-and-true way to their heart is gifting them products that are sure to make them ultra glowy. This set from Glossier has all the cult-favorite brand’s most cult-favorite products — including its Balm Dotcom and Milky Jelly Cleanser, sure to reinvent their daily routine.

Esarora Ice Roller ($24.99; amazon.com)

Speaking of skin care, how about a skin care tool we think they’d love? The multitalented Esarora Ice Roller can depuff their face, ease migraines and body aches and even help alleviate hangovers from one too many glasses of red wine.

Galison Book Club Puzzle ($16.99; amazon.com)

To help destress and also pass the time this winter, a cute puzzle can do wonders. And at a whopping 1,000 pieces, this one that has lots of different people (and even cats) cracking open a book seems fitting for a Cap.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachutehome.com)

After their hard work is done, Capricorns naturally deserve to sleep in a little bit of luxury. Our pick for the best linen sheets of 2020, these Parachute picks are soft, cozy and give a cool, relaxed vibe to any room. We love this terracotta color too.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, 2-Pack ($13.99; amazon.com)

With a deep appreciation for nice bedding and a good deal, it’s only fitting that they’ll love this editor-favorite satin pillowcase set that you can get for less than $15 in any color you’d like.

In Bloom By Jonquil Samantha Chemise ($40; nordstrom.com)

And what goes better with sheets than some lovely lingerie that they can enjoy?

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

Or a pair of pajamas they can really snuggle up in, like this top-rated pick from Nordstrom that has more than 1,500 reviews?

Diptyque Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Candle (starting at $36; nordstrom.com)

In addition to that Dolly Parton candle, we’re positive your favorite Cap would appreciate a super luxe one as well, and especially a candle that smells exactly like a burning wood fire.

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie ($99.90, originally $189.95; nordstrom.com)

Either your Capricorn wants a pair of black leather booties with a pointed heel or their go-to pair is ready to be replaced.

Topshop Rosa Biker Jacket ($49.90, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

Since Capricorns’ fashion senses tend to lean a little punk, why not throw them a stylish (and affordable) faux leather jacket too. It’ll keep them looking slick through their birthday season.