Today, you’ll find a deal on an Apple Watch Series 6, a discounted bidet from Bio Bidet and savings at Best Buy. All that and more, below.

Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat PHOTO: BioBidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat is $100 off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, bringing the price down to $540.29. If that’s too splurgy for you, the Bio Bidet BB-70 Bidet Attachment is on sale at Woot! for just $24, and the less expensive BB-600 Ultimate Advanced Seat is down to $229.

Best Buy PHOTO: Best Buy

Best Buy has marked down tons of in-demand items — any of which would make for a great gift — via a few limited-time promos. Find savings on TVs, laptops, earbuds, headphones (including Beats Solo Pro), smartphones, cameras, video games and even a hoverboard. There’s much more on sale at a one-day flash sale and three-day Last Second Savings Event, and you can shop it all now just in time for the holidays.

Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40mm GPS PRODUCT(RED) version starting now on Amazon. This model is down to $339.99 — that’s $60 off the list price of $399.99. This is only the second major price drop on this recently announced model, so be sure to snag yours before it sells out.

Nisolo PHOTO: Nisolo

You know Nisolo for its ethically made shoes, accessories and leather goods, and now through December 29, you can snag all of the above at a discount. Shop Nisolo’s sitewide sale and treat yourself to 20% off the brand’s most popular styles with code GIFTME. Choose from boots, loafers, sneakers, Oxfords and more for your feet, plus pouches, totes and weekenders in both leather and canvas. Orders over $250 get free ground shipping.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs PHOTO: Best Buy

Light up your home in technicolor with a deal on a three-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs — the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the popular bulbs. The ultra intuitive, top-quality lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights, or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and are guaranteed to last for 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours.

