Accused of seven murders, woman goes on trial in China after 20 years on the run

(CNN) A woman accused of killing seven people has gone on trial in southeastern China after spending more than 20 years on the run.

Lao Rongzhi, 46, appeared in the Nanchang Intermediate People's Court in Jiangxi province on Monday, according to a statement posted by the court on its official Weibo social media account.

Lao "expressed her apologies" to the victims' families and claimed she was a "victim," who was forced to help her boyfriend, convicted murderer Fa Ziying, out of fear, state-run newspaper Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Fa was arrested in July 1999. He was convicted of seven murders and executed in December that year, state media reported.

"The two conspired and had a clear division of labor," the Nanchang court statement alleges. "They jointly committed crimes of robbery, kidnapping and intentional homicide in Nanchang, Wenzhou, Changzhou and Hefei."

