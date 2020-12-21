Newly discovered comet photographed during solar eclipse

(CNN) A newly discovered sungrazer comet was photographed approaching the sun during last week's solar eclipse before it evaporated into dust particles.

The comet was first spotted by Thai amateur astronomer Worachate Boonplod in satellite data on December 13, a day before the eclipse, NASA said on Saturday.

He was taking part in the NASA-funded Sungrazer Project — a citizen science project that invites anyone to search for new comets in images from the joint European Space Agency and NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, or SOHO.

The comet, named C/2020 X3 (SOHO), is known as a Kreutz sungrazer, NASA said. This family of comets originated from a large parent comet that broke up into smaller fragments well over a thousand years ago. The sungrazers continue to orbit around the sun today.

Boonplod knew the eclipse was coming, and was eager to see whether his new comet discovery might appear in the sun's outer atmosphere.

Read More