Canadian province of Ontario will shut down the day after Christmas

(CNN) Ontario Premier Doug Ford, citing rising numbers of Covid-19 cases that are accelerating at "an alarming rate," announced Monday that the entire Canadian province will shut down effective Saturday.

Ford called the closure a temporary and one-time measure at a news conference, at which he implored residents to stay home except for essential needs like groceries and health emergencies.

"Unfortunately, despite the restrictions, we've seen growing numbers of people traveling between regions within Ontario," Ford said. "Covid is spreading rapidly from high-outbreak areas to areas with fewer cases."

The shutdown will remain in effect for 14 days in northern Ontario and 28 days in southern Ontario, he said. Ontario is Canada's most populous province with a population of 14 million people, roughly 38% of Canada's 38 million people.

Officials will reevaluate the situation and determine whether restrictions need to be extended before the initial designated shutdown expires, Ford said.

Read More