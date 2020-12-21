Mail carrier makes a special delivery for a mom battling Covid-19

(CNN) A Houston postal worker delivered more than just the mail to a mom recovering from Covid-19 with her two sons.

She left a care package with canned soup, crackers, cookies and other goodies last week on Lisette LeJeune's porch.

"It warms my heart to see such a caring gesture from a stranger," LeJeune told CNN.

LeJeune tested positive on December 3, and warned her mail carrier and asked her to leave her mail in a bucket, so she wouldn't have to risk touching the mailbox.

"She just told me thank you and that she would, and that was it," LeJeune said.

