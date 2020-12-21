Kevin Greene, NFL sack legend and Hall of Famer, has died at age 58

(CNN) Kevin Greene, who had the third most sacks in NFL history, died Monday, according to statements from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Greene was 58. No cause of death was given.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Greene, a star at linebacker and defensive end during a 15-year career, died at his home in Florida.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family.

"When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 (after eight seasons with the Rams) he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX," Rooney said. "Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans."

