(CNN) We thought it would never end. But finally...it did, and here we all are, saying goodbye to 2020. There is no denying how unrelentingly rough it was -- a jam-packed carnival of disaster. But it wasn't all bad -- no, really. There was much heartache and misery, but also great heroism and courage. The year that tested all humanity gave humanity a chance to show its brilliance, resilience and dignity.

Come take a deep breath and revisit the commentary of 2020 with us -- the lows and highs, the painful setbacks and the stubborn march toward progress. Where we were, and how far we've come. One more look back before we all buckle up for 2021.

Frida Ghitis: This is the bombshell Trump's team didn't want revealed

January 3

The praise or condemnation President Donald Trump is drawing for the latest US actions in the Middle East in no way diminishes the power of the legal bombshell that just exploded in the United States with new evidence of his behavior regarding Ukraine.

Newly revealed documents paint an incriminating picture, showing administration officials anxiously struggling to follow orders from Trump himself despite concerns that the order could go against the national security interests of the United States and warnings from the Pentagon that it could be illegal.

Peggy Drexler: Why does Meghan get all the blame?

Peggy Drexler

January 11

Isn't this what Britons wanted? From the moment Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the media has blasted and belittled her, hardly ever forgetting to identify her as a divorced American actress with a black mother...They ran her out of town and now they're mad she's leaving.

Madeleine Blais: The miracle Kobe Bryant saw

Madeleine Blais

January 31

It is hard to look at the photos of Gianna, gazing at the father, feeling safe in his embrace, and knowing that she is no longer here to inherit his mantle. It is hard to look at the photos of Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and his three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, and know that he will not be there to champion them in their future pursuits.

Sonia Moghe: The Oscars ad that hits home for me is one you won't see

Sonia Moghe

February 9

By stifling these realistic images of what the postpartum experience is like, we are making women feel inadequate if they aren't functioning normally and feeling well-put-together immediately after bringing a new human into the world. We are telling them they should be able to smile through the pain. What does it say to women giving birth -- or the partners who watch them struggle -- that an ad that offers them self-care products to cope with one of the most difficult times of many women's lives is "too graphic" for family viewers?

This is, after all, what many people go through to make their families in the first place.

James Phillips: I'm an emergency doctor. I expect to get coronavirus

James Phillips

March 3

As an emergency physician at an urban hospital in Washington, DC, this is personal. My colleagues and I will be on the front lines as American emergency agencies will soon likely experience a large and sustained surge of patients with Covid-19 concerns. The public should find comfort that health experts have been preparing for weeks. There is, however, still much work to be done.

I will likely become infected in the next few months.

Michael D'Antonio: America has learned a lot about Trump during coronavirus crisis

Michael D'Antonio

March 14

The level of crisis the country faces under this pandemic is new, and Trump's performance has been abysmal — and familiar. For example, tests are not widely available in part because the administration declined to use a World Health Organization testing regime, choosing instead to develop its own, which has not worked as well as expected, according to an investigation from ProPublica. This fateful decision, which squandered precious time, helps explain why other countries have been better at tracking the virus, and tracking is essential to limiting outbreaks.

Kent Sepkowitz: Why South Korea has so few coronavirus deaths while Italy has so many

Kent Sepkowitz

March 17

Why does Korea, the poster child of testing, have so few deaths while Italy and its late-to-the-table testing program have so many? Is it only because more testing brings mild cases into the "infected" group, diluting the statistical impact of the handful of the very ill?

Doubtful. For now, it is because of vast differences in