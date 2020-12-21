Photos: Children's books that teach resilience Children's books that teach resilience – Here's a roundup of books that explore the resilience of children and youth who have lived, grown and even thrived through great hardship. "Love Twelve Miles Long" by Glenda Armand is a fictional account of the lives of a young Frederick Douglass and his mother in 1820s Maryland. Hide Caption 1 of 12

"The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate explores the theme of empathy through the eyes of a gorilla held captive in a shopping mall.

"Kenta and the Big Wave" by Ruth Ohi is the story of a boy who faces disaster, based on true events amid the 2011 tsunami that hit coastal Japan.

Set in the Great Depression, "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry" by Mildred D. Taylor takes a look at the Logan family's strong relationships, which offer strength and a safe haven from Jim Crow-era racism.

"Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" features the journal entries of a 13-year-old Jewish girl in hiding with her family amid the German occupation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.