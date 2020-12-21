(CNN)Crown roast of pork? Pass. Beef Wellington? Boring. Clam dip? Well ... maybe we'll keep the clam dip on the menu.
In a year that's been upside down and inside out, why stick with the same old dishes for Christmas dinner? This season, it's time to lighten up a bit and bend the rules on what's appropriate for a holiday feast.
Don't worry, you can still dust off the good china, but making a meal out of some of your favorite snack foods is a way to bring a little more fun and excitement to your Christmas day, especially if you're celebrating with a smaller-than-usual group this year.
Whether you are looking for holiday nostalgia, feel too tired to cook or just want to break out of the usual holiday rut, let one of these themed snack menu ideas lead the way.
Build a board
Overflowing, perfectly styled grazing boards and charcuterie boards are the supermodels of social media these days. But they're not just photogenic -- these snack platters are fantastic for holiday meals because they're easily customizable to each member of your family's tastes.
While the typical grazing board includes cured meats, a variety of cheeses, sliced fruits and vegetables, nuts, and crackers or toasted bread for topping, you can build yours with anything you crave.
Make a Mediterranean board with herb salami, baked feta or goat cheese, hummus or roasted red pepper dip, artichoke hearts, olives and figs to feel like you're on vacation.
For dessert, go supertrendy with a hot chocolate board. Pile it high with marshmallows, chocolate chips, mini candy canes or crushed peppermint, whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Carb comfort
Nothing beats the pillowy, sink-your-teeth-in chewiness of a fresh soft pretzel, and nothing gets fresher than homemade. If you haven't felt brave enough to try your hand at sourdough over the past nine months, this simple yeast dough is a gateway to the wider world of bread making.
It's also fun for kids to play around at shaping their own pretzels. If smaller hands can't master the pretzel twist, just shape them into hearts or doughnut circles. You can also make pretzel bites by snipping the dough with kitchen scissors. And don't forget the cheese sauce!
Not ready to take on homemade dough? Grab refrigerated pizza dough from the store or your local pizza shop and turn out a few mini pizzas.
Don't feel restricted to pepperoni and sausage, either. It's Christmas, so get fancy with combinations like gorgonzola, walnuts and pears or prosciutto, ricotta and sun-dried tomato pesto.