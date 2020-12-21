(CNN) —

Like nearly every other 2020 event, we’re pondering ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve right at home. Though it’s a bit of a bummer that we’re not able to dance the night away in typical NYE fashion with a glass of champagne ready for the clock to strike 12, we’re feeling thankful to have made it to the end of this chaotic year.

If you’re like us, a killer outfit is sure to set the mood for a great evening and an even brighter 2021. So we’ve rounded up some stylish New Year’s Eve outfit ideas that are Instagram-worthy and sure to impress your household or Zoom celebration party. From sequined dresses and sports coats to soft sweaters and robes, we found some options for whether you want to dress up or down. No matter your vibe, be sure to check estimated shipping times — and consider expedited shipping if you’d like it to be delivered before the big night. Cheers to the new year!

Women’s New Year’s Eve outfits

Free People Day to Night Convertible Slip ($68; freepeople.com)

Free People Day to Night Convertible Slip PHOTO: Free People

Available in four colors, this gorgeous Free People slip dress features adjustable side ruching and perfect draping that hugs your curves.

____________________________________________________________________________

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Celestial Earrings ($12.95; amazon.com)

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Celestial Earrings PHOTO: Amazon

Make sure they know you’re the star of the night over Zoom with these dainty gold earrings. You can also opt for a lightning bolt or crescent moon pair if that’s more your vibe.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lulus Chance for Romance Black Sequin Feather Miniskirt ($62; lulus.com)

Lulus Chance for Romance Black Sequin Feather Miniskirt PHOTO: Lulus

Nothing screams fun quite like a sequined feather miniskirt. This one has an A-line silhouette that’s sure to make you feel like a star.

____________________________________________________________________________

Boohoo Satin Bias Cut Slip Midi Skirt ($14, originally $28; boohoo.com)

Boohoo Satin Bias Cut Slip Midi Skirt PHOTO: Boohoo

A satin midi skirt like this one from Boohoo is a good option for NYE festivities because it can be dressed up or down easily. Also, you’re sure to give it some wear even beyond the holidays.

____________________________________________________________________________

Superdown Danielle Mini Dress ($70; revolve.com)

Superdown Danielle Mini Dress PHOTO: Revolve

Seriously, you can’t go wrong with an LBD. We love the one-shoulder design paired with a center cut mesh lining that’s just a little sexy.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lavish Alice Plus-Size Long-Sleeve Satin Minidress ($98, originally $140; nordstrom.com)

Lavish Alice Plus-Size Long-Sleeve Satin Minidress PHOTO: Nordstrom

Let’s take a moment to appreciate how gorgeous this long-sleeve satin minidress is. Available in sizes 14 through 22, this burgundy dress will definitely turn some heads.

____________________________________________________________________________

The Drop Amelia Square Neck Bodycon Midi Dress ($39.90; amazon.com)

The Drop Amelia Square Neck Bodycon Midi Dress PHOTO: Amazon

The square neck of this bodycon dress is stunning. Honestly, we’re considering getting it in every color.

____________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98; nordstrom.com)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings PHOTO: Nordstrom

We love to rave about these faux leather leggings any chance we get because they’re just that versatile. Seriously, check out our full review here. Pair these with a festive wrap top and some heels for a look that’s chic but comfy.

____________________________________________________________________________

Eloquii Long Sequin Wrap Dress With Feather Cuff ($49.99, originally $189.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Long Sequin Wrap Dress with Feather Cuff PHOTO: Eloquii

It’s official: We’ve found the perfect dress. Whether it’s the length, the slit, the sequins or the feathered wrists, we seriously don’t know which is our favorite part.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sam Edelman Embellished Mule ($139.95; nordstrom.com)

Sam Edelman Embellished Mule PHOTO: Nordstrom

You’ve found your outfit, but now it’s time to find the perfect shoe. This closed-toe mule style is super popular right now but is sure to outlast any trends.

____________________________________________________________________________

Saylor Fauna Sequin Black Velvet Minidress ($177.10, originally $253; nordstrom.com)

Saylor Fauna Sequin Black Velvet Minidress PHOTO: Nordstrom

Ditch last year’s sequin dress and upgrade to this one. Featuring a V-neck cut, wrap design and puff sleeves to top it off, this dress by Saylor is at the top of our wish list.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tasha Sparkle Bobby Pins ($22; nordstrom.com)

Tasha Sparkle Bobby Pins PHOTO: Nordstrom

Really, though — don’t forget to accessorize! Reviewers love this six-pack of sparkle bobby pins because they’re adorable and durable, and they stay in place.

____________________________________________________________________________

Chelsea28 High Neck Sequin Halter Top ($41.40, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

Chelsea28 High Neck Sequin Halter Top PHOTO: Nordstrom

Looking for a classic top to pair with your favorite bottoms? Check out this high neck number by Chelsea28 that’s 40% off right now.

____________________________________________________________________________

Eloquii Cold Shoulder Sweater Dress ($49.99, originally $99.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Cold Shoulder Sweater Dress PHOTO: Eloquii

If you’re looking for something that’s not too dressy but not too casual, check this out. This knee-length number features a cold shoulder that gives a chic twist to your usual sweater dress.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lovers + Friends Monroe Jumpsuit ($81, originally $158; revolve.com)

Lovers + Friends Monroe Jumpsuit PHOTO: Revolve

A simple black jumpsuit will never let you down. Pair it with a chain belt, like it’s styled here, for some added flair.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anthropologie Zada Metallic Blazer ($89.95, originally $148; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Zada Metallic Blazer PHOTO: Anthropologie

Yes, you do actually need a metallic blazer. Get your hands on this one that’s 100% recommended at Anthropologie. It’s lightweight and available in sizes 0 through 14.

____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Design Cowl Neck Satin Tea Midi Dress With Puff Sleeve ($60; asos.com)

Asos Design Cowl Neck Satin Tea Midi Dress With Puff Sleeve PHOTO: Asos

How stunning is the emerald green color of this midi dress? It features a high cowl neck, side button detailing and a slight puff sleeve for a dress you’re sure to reach for again and again.

____________________________________________________________________________

New York & Company Mila Bodysuit ($24.97, originally $49.95; nyandcompany.com)

New York & Company Mila Bodysuit PHOTO: New York & Company

We’re obsessed with this bodysuit from New York & Company. The puffy, semi-sheer sleeves create a subtle statement that’ll be easy to pair with whatever you want to complete your NYE ensemble.

____________________________________________________________________________

South Beach Exclusive Snake Embossed Clutch ($16; asos.com)

South Beach Exclusive Snake Embossed Clutch PHOTO: Asos

You’ll likely need a flashy bag to match your outfit. For less than $20, this silver snake embossed clutch is sure to do the trick.

____________________________________________________________________________

BB Dakota Let It Shimmer Top ($34.50, originally $69; shopbop.com)

BB Dakota Let It Shimmer Top PHOTO: Shopbop

With this, let your top do the talking. Pair it with some velvet pants or a midi skirt for an outfit you’re sure to feel great in.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lioness Sweet Innocence Mini Dress ($47.40, originally $79; shopbop.com)

Lioness Sweet Innocence Mini Dress PHOTO: Shopbop

Wear this dress if your dream was to spend NYE in the tropics (or if you’re lucky enough to be doing just that). Featuring a faint butterfly pattern, plunging neckline and lightweight charmeuse fabric, this dress is a dream.

____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Design Jersey Sparkle Kick Flare Pants ($45; asos.com)

Asos Design Jersey Sparkle Kick Flare Pants PHOTO: Asos

We really can’t stop thinking about these sparkle suit pants. Make it a whole fit by purchasing the matching blazer and bralette too.

____________________________________________________________________________

New York & Company Sequined Jumpsuit ($39.97, originally $79.95; nyandcompany.com)

New York & Company Sequined Jumpsuit PHOTO: New York & Company

This sequined jumpsuit is really worth 5 stars. We love the sequined-wrap overlay and wide-leg pant for a showstopping holiday look.

____________________________________________________________________________

Allucho Faux Pearl Velvet Headband, 4-Pack ($14.99; amazon.com)

Allucho Faux Pearl Velvet Headband, 4-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

This is a party headband if we’ve ever seen one. The pearls and velvet fabric make this headband the ultimate NYE accessory.

Men’s New Year’s Eve outfits

Topman Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket ($130; nordstrom.com)

Topman Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket PHOTO: Nordstrom

A classic suit jacket is a must for any special occasion. Reviewers rave how amazing the skinny fit is without the need for additional tailoring.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Stretch Dress Shirt ($23.70, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Stretch Dress Shirt PHOTO: Nordstrom

You can’t have too many solid button-downs. This option from Nordstrom is great quality at an affordable price, especially since it’s 40% off right now.

____________________________________________________________________________

Brooks Brothers Washable Merino Wool V-Neck Vest ($66.15, originally $94.50; brooksbrothers.com)

Brooks Brothers Washable Merino Wool V-Neck Vest PHOTO: Brooks Brothers

The options are endless with a V-neck sweater vest. This one by Brooks Brothers is made of 100% merino wool, so it’s super cozy too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Banana Republic Corduroy Trucker Jacket ($74.50, originally $149; bananarepublic.com)

Banana Republic Corduroy Trucker Jacket PHOTO: Banana Republic

We’d reach for this cord trucker jacket both to dress up or down. We love that it hits right at the hips and is even available in tall sizes too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Topman Slim Fit Velvet Shirt ($65; nordstrom.com)

Topman Slim Fit Velvet Shirt PHOTO: Nordstrom

Velvet is a great option for NYE if you want to look luxe without all the sparkle. This one by Topman is velvety smooth and features a relaxed collar that’s surely Insta-worthy.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants ($58.80, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants PHOTO: Nordstrom

A pair of dress pants can take you far if you’re not sure what to wear for an occasion. Pair these with your favorite shirt for a NYE look you won’t regret.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Remy Monk Strap Slip-On ($49.98, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Remy Monk Strap Slip-On PHOTO: Nordstrom

We’d opt for these slip-on dress shoes over your classic laced pair any day. The dual-buckle monk strap adds some serious style to anything you pair these with.

____________________________________________________________________________

Moss London Slim Fit Shirt ($53; asos.com)

Moss London Slim Fit Shirt PHOTO: Asos

This slim fit shirt will definitely show off all your hard work in the gym. We love the pastel yellow for a pop of color for NYE.

____________________________________________________________________________

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Oxford Fun Stripe Sport Shirt ($69, originally $140; brooksbrothers.com)

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Oxford Fun Stripe Sport Shirt PHOTO: Brooks Brothers

We’re so into the asymmetrical striped pattern on this sport shirt by Brooks Brothers. Better yet, the light blue color of this button-down will match practically any pants you choose.

____________________________________________________________________________

River Island Ribbed Knit Polo ($49; asos.com)

River Island Ribbed Knit Polo PHOTO: Asos

Of course, button-downs aren’t the only way to go as a celebratory shirt. Try an elevated polo like this ribbed one by River Island with a pair of chinos and loafers for a suave look.

____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Design Oversized Satin Shirt ($40; asos.com)

Asos Design Oversized Satin Shirt PHOTO: Asos

We can’t wait to get our hands on this gold-hued satin shirt. It’s made as a super-relaxed fit, so you’ll likely want to fall asleep in it too after the clock strikes 12.

____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Design Wedding Super-Skinny Suit Vest ($19.50; asos.com)

Asos Design Wedding Super Skinny Suit Vest PHOTO: Asos

If you’re going for super-formal attire, add a skinny vest like this one to your suit. This double-breasted one is textured with a handsome scoop neck that’ll set you apart from the rest.

____________________________________________________________________________

New Look Skinny Plaid Suit Pant ($42; asos.com)

New Look Skinny Plaid Suit Pant PHOTO: Asos

We’ve come to appreciate a statement pant to carry a look, so it’s no surprise we like this plaid pair. They’re in a cropped-length, skinny fit, and they feature a matching suit jacket you can add to your cart too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Design Loafers in Black Glitter With Snaffle Detail ($48; asos.com)

Asos Design Loafers in Black Glitter With Snaffle Detail PHOTO: Asos

These black glitter loafers are definitely the shoe we didn’t know we needed. Pair them with a monochromatic outfit to let these steal the show.

____________________________________________________________________________

Express Solid Merino Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater ($28, originally $70; express.com)

Express Solid Merino Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater PHOTO: Express

A simple turtleneck will never let you down. Our NYE pick is this merino wool-blend number by Express that will layer well with virtually anything in your closet.

Casual New Year’s Eve outfits

Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew ($95; everlane.com)

Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew PHOTO: Everlane

Ringing in the new year cozied up on the couch with this warm sweater would truly be a dream.

____________________________________________________________________________

Skims Velour Hoodie ($68; nordstrom.com)

Skims Velour Hoodie PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you haven’t tried Skims yet, your NYE celebration might be the time to splurge. Try this velour hoodie that’s soft, available in four neutral colors and fits slightly cropped for some serious 2000s vibes.

____________________________________________________________________________

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Pajama Pants ($44; nordstrom.com)

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Pajama Pants PHOTO: Nordstrom

Reviewers at Nordstrom say these are the perfect pajama pants to lounge around the house in. They’re lightweight, snug and available in two colors with the brand’s polo logo.

____________________________________________________________________________

Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Sweater Dress (starting at $32.99; amazon.com)

Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Sweater Dress PHOTO: Amazon

Ideally, we’d be counting down the minutes wearing this chunky sweater dress. Although available in 15 colors, we’d opt for the cool black-and-white tie-dye to get us in the mood.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anthropologie Derry Sequined Tunic Dress ($98; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Derry Sequined Tunic Dress PHOTO: Anthropologie

This NYE is certainly different from previous years. If you’re trying to find a middle ground between sparkling party wear and cozy loungewear, this sequined tunic dress might be made for you.

____________________________________________________________________________

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra ($38; girlfriend.com)

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra PHOTO: Girlfriend Collective

This is a bra worthy of ringing in the new year. Available in 1- colors and sizes XXS through 6X, this racerback bra is comfy and stylish. It could really also be worn as a crop top.

____________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Fleeski Fleece Pant ($125; asos.com)

The North Face Fleeski Fleece Pant PHOTO: Asos

These colorful joggers are sure to get you excited about the new year ahead. With side pockets and fitted cuffs, these are by The North Face, so you know you’re getting a quality piece.

____________________________________________________________________________

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie (starting at $22, originally $45; amazon.com)

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie PHOTO: Amazon

Ring in 2021 in a brand-new hoodie. This Champion pullover hoodie is available in 23 colors and has nearly 14,500 5-star reviews on Amazon.

____________________________________________________________________________

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Cover-Up ($88; anthropologie.com)

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Cover Up PHOTO: Anthropologie

Flora Nikrooz was right to name this cover-up “Showstopper.” Our jaws hit the floor when we found this ivory chemise with sheer tulle and floral applique.

____________________________________________________________________________

Missguided Cropped Sweatshirt and Legging Set ($31.50, originally $45; asos.com)

Missguided Cropped Sweatshirt and Legging Set PHOTO: Asos

Loungewear was really the hero of 2020, so why not start 2021 in it? We pick this Missguided sweatshirt and shorts set.

____________________________________________________________________________

Pavilia Premium Women’s Fleece Robe (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Pavilia Premium Women's Fleece Robe PHOTO: Amazon

Cozy robes hold a special place in our hearts. Grab yourself this one in preparation for a night of celebration.

____________________________________________________________________________

Femme Luxe Cropped Cable-Knit Sweater and Skinny Legging 2-Piece ($39.20, originally $56; asos.com)

Femme Luxe Cropped Cable Knit Sweater and Skinny Legging Two-Piece PHOTO: Asos

This just screams cute and casual. Although it’s a two-piece set, the sweater and leggings are sure to become wardrobe staples as separates after NYE.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bershka Half-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt ($27; asos.com)

Bershka Half Zip Fleece Sweatshirt PHOTO: Asos

Let’s appreciate how cozy this fleece sweatshirt looks to be less than 30 bucks. Bershka always delivers the goods.

____________________________________________________________________________

MaaMgic Men’s Fleece Shorts (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

MaaMgic Men's Fleece Shorts PHOTO: Amazon

NYE or not, these fleece shorts are sure to become a staple in your loungewear rotation.

____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Design Overhead Cord Overshirt ($45; asos.com)

Asos Design Overhead Cord Overshirt PHOTO: Asos

There’s a lot to love about this Asos Design overshirt. The quarter zip, the soft cord and the stone color are seriously irresistible.

____________________________________________________________________________

In Bloom by Jonquil Samantha Chemise ($40; nordstrom.com)

In Bloom By Jonquil Samantha Chemise PHOTO: Nordstrom

Maybe sleepwear is more your NYE vibe, and we completely understand that. You can’t beat the deal on this chemise, available in four colors, that reviewers say fits like a dream.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nike Basketball Brooklyn Nets Biggie Graphic T-Shirt ($40; asos.com)

Nike Basketball Brooklyn Nets Biggie Graphic T-Shirt PHOTO: Asos

Sometimes a graphic tee will do the trick. We’re into this crewneck Nike one that pays tribute to Brooklyn.