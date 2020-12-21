(CNN) —

With the holidays on the horizon, the onset of shopping stress sets in. We’ve all dealt with the struggles of finding the perfect gift for each person on our list and at times it can be a daunting task. To help you get started we’ve compiled a list of 25 of our favorite tech products we think would make great gifts. We’ve got everyone on your list covered when it comes to tech — whether they need a tablet, speaker or charger.

Need more gift ideas? We’ve also got must-have gifts for everyone on your list from foodies to gamers, and even those impossible-to-shop-for folks. Here are the best tech gifts for everyone on your list.

Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Pad ($9.34, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

This wireless charger is perfect for Apple, Samsung and Android smartphones and can even charge your wireless charging-compatible headphones. The price can’t be beat, and the device looks sleek on surfaces while providing an easy and wire-free charging experience.

___________________________________________________________________________

TwelveSouth AirFly (starting at $30.10, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Chances are you might not be flying this year, but the TwelveSouth AirFly can convert an audio jack into a Bluetooth transmitter. This way if you’re on a plane, you don’t need to buy the cheap-o earbuds and can connect your earbuds or headphones of choice. Better yet, if you have a Nintendo Switch this solves the problem of no Bluetooth audio out of the box.

___________________________________________________________________________

Tile Mate ($17.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Tile Mate bluetooth trackers make great gifts for the person you’re buying for who always seems to be searching for something, whether it’s their keys, wallet or backpack. The Tile Mate connects to the Tile app on your smartphone and helps you quickly locate the item you’re looking for.

___________________________________________________________________________

Anker Nano iPhone Charger ($16.99; amazon.com)

This 20-watt wall adapter is designed to provide the maximum charge to the iPhone 12. It’s much smaller than a standard 20-watt charger and provides a quick and efficient charge. It’s a space and time saver. It also works with Samsung and Android devices.

___________________________________________________________________________

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($26.99; amazon.com)

This ring light scored top points in our search for the best ring light of 2020. It’s the perfect size, lightweight and super easy to set up. The light is adjustable from warm to cool light, dim to bright and the tripod it comes with can extend up to 50 inches in height. Ring lights make a great gift for that person who’s in back to back Zoom meetings or for your rising TikTok star.

___________________________________________________________________________

Anker iPhone Charger Cable ($19.99; amazon.com)

This 6 foot long MFi certified charging cable is a great gift to pair with the Anker Nano iPhone Charger. It’s extra durable with braided nylon cables to prevent from tearing and help the cable last 5 times longer than the standard.

___________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s 4th gen Echo Dot is the next step in creating a smart home experience. Set alarms, check the weather, play music and much more with a simple “Hey, Alexa”. The new spherical design provides high quality sound to fill your home with your favorite tunes. It’s available in three colors (charcoal, glacier white and twilight blue) so you can coordinate it easily into your home’s interior design.

___________________________________________________________________________

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer ($79.99, originally $129.85; amazon.com)

The HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer is the ultimate photo album-making, room-decorating device. This miniature printer lets you print photos straight from your smartphone. Just queue up your pictures and watch them print onto 2-by-3-inch paper with an adhesive back. You can also decorate your photos before they print or share custom photo albums with friends.

___________________________________________________________________________

Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 ($24.77; amazon.com)

This keyboard is perfect for any tablet user who gets tired of the touchscreen keyboard. It conveniently props up your tablet or smartphone and connects via bluetooth for a seamless typing experience. It makes a great addition to a home office set up, as well.

___________________________________________________________________________

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker ($62.99; amazon.com)

For people who like to blast their favorite tunes, the Wonderboom by Ultimate Ears will impress. For such a tiny, portable speaker, it packs surprisingly intense sound output for up to 10 hours on one charge. And since the speaker wraps all the way around, you’ll get a 360-degree distribution of sound. With a large variety of colors to choose from, this stylish speaker is a real winner.

___________________________________________________________________________

Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Instant Camera and instax Film Twin Pack Bundle ($71.95; amazon.com)

Film photography has been on the rise lately and the Fujifilm instax Mini 9 is a great gift for capturing moments and getting them developed right then and there. Cameras like this are super trendy and this bundle comes with a 20 pack of film and the camera itself, which is a good deal. The film prints can fit in wallets, a purse or a mini photo frame so it’s easy to display your fun snaps.

___________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet ($49.99; amazon.com)

For a tablet that won’t break the bank, the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is a great choice. The 7-inch display is great for streaming your favorite shows and movies, reading via the Kindle App and utilizing apps. It has a 7-hour battery life that will get you through the day of usage.

___________________________________________________________________________

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player ($29.99; amazon.com)

Roku Express will let you stream free, live and premium TV over the internet directly onto your TV. You can also access your favorite streaming apps. It plugs into your TV via an included HDMI cable and can be accessed using the included remote.

___________________________________________________________________________

Anker SoundCore Life Q20 ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a pair of over-ear cans that don’t break the bank and offer a number of features the SoundCore Life Q20 deserves a look. Better yet, these are our pick for a budget pair of noise canceling headphones. After weeks of testing we walked away impressed with noise it can block out and how comfortable they are for long listening sessions.

___________________________________________________________________________

Theragun Mini ($174, originally $199; theragun.com)

Theragun mini

We checked out all of your options from Theragun and think the Theragun Mini provides a good massage experience at a reasonable price. It’s small and portable so it can be thrown in a gym bag for post-workout relaxation. A massage gun makes a great gift for any fitness guru you might be buying for. If you’re looking for the next level up from the Theragun Mini, we like the Theragun Prime ($224, originally $299; theragun.com).

___________________________________________________________________________

Custom Photo Case ($55; casetify.com)

We’re big fans of Casetify’s personalization options when it comes to phone protection, and this fully custom case is no different. You can add your own photos to a layout of your choice to create a case that’s entirely your own. You’re getting Casetify’s phone protection from their signature case styles and a unique and fun design that no one else will have.

___________________________________________________________________________

Roku Ultra 2020 ($69, originally $99; amazon.com)

Another streaming stick option, the Roku Ultra is Roku’s fastest player yet, with an improved quad-core processor for a faster streaming experience — which is why it took top honor in our testing of streaming devices. It connects to your TV with an included HDMI cord. It even features a lost remote finder on the side of the streaming stick in case you happen to misplace your Roku remote. For an even stronger connection, you can plug the Roku Ultra into an ethernet connection.

___________________________________________________________________________

Apple AirPods (Starting $119, originally $159; amazon.com)

Apple’s latest earbuds have gone truly wireless, a property shared by the AirPod and the AirPods Pro. Both boast impressive sound quality, and give you up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, or up to 24 hours with the charging case. But the Pros adds a few great features. These include higher audio quality and active noise cancellation. Don’t forget to inform your gift recipient of this feature. It’s a real life changer.

___________________________________________________________________________

Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light ($154.95, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

This smart alarm clock simulates the sunrise to make waking up a little bit easier. It functions as a regular alarm clock and has a phone charging dock, FM radio and speaker. The light connects to the Philips SleepMapper app giving you full control over the device. It’s a perfect gift for any early riser or friends and family who have trouble adjusting to the seasons.

___________________________________________________________________________

Sony WH-100XM4 Headphones ($329.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

These sleek, active noise-canceling cans combine style and function. They have an up to 30 hour battery life and recharge quickly so you don’t have to worry about going without them. The touch sensor controls pause/play, volume and activates your voice assistant so you’re able to make and answer calls. And did we mention they’re our top pick for over-ear and noise-canceling headphones.

___________________________________________________________________________

HomePod Mini ($99; adorama.com)

We love this smart speaker for its size, sound quality and integration into the Apple ecosystem. It’s a compact size and sleek black design that will seamlessly blend into home interiors. You can control the sound experience from your iPhone or by employing Siri by using voice commands. At a price point under $100, it’s a smart speaker that works as a great starting point for smart home control or for blending into your established setup.

___________________________________________________________________________

Apple 8th Gen iPad ($329; bhphotovideo.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

A tablet with a great display and thousands of apps to choose from? Seems like a strong gift contender. And the 8th Gen iPad fits the bill with a 10.2-inch display for vibrant and sharp images along with a powerful Apple-made processor inside. You’ll be able to defeat enemies in Among Us, edit photos in Photoshop and stream movies to your heart’s content.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Mandalorian-Themed Polaroid Now I-Type Camera ($139.99; amazon.com)

Wish you were a Mandalorian or know someone who loves Baby Yoda? Well, this Polaroid I-Type Camera not only carries nostalgia, but it’s themed with Beskar Styler (Mando’s Armor) and custom paper with Manadalorian theming. It’s a two-lens imaging system for sharp photos and even the ability to add a double exposure effect in real time.

___________________________________________________________________________

Sonos One Smart Speaker ($199; sonos.com)

PHOTO: Sonos

The boundaries of what makes a device “smart” are pushed every day, and the Sonos One is a prime example. This speaker has exquisite sound quality and can fill a room. This is especially true given its ability to assess the acoustics of a room and adjust accordingly. With two of these babies synced, you’ll get a stereo sound unlike any other. It also has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant capability, so it’s easy to command your music with your voice.