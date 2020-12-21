(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Roomba, discounted loungewear and more from Spanx and savings on our favorite eco-friendly, nonstick pan. All that and more, below.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum PHOTO: Amazon

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this one-day deal on a refurbished Roomba at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robovac boasts five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

This Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just under $270, this refurbished robovac will likely sell out quickly.

GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan PHOTO: Amazon

Our pick for the best eco-friendly, nonstick pan, GreenPan’s 10-inch Ceramic Frypan boasts materials that’ll please any chemical-conscious consumer, and right now, it’s under $50. Unlike many nonstick pans, this one is free of harmful materials like PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium. The nonstick coating is, instead, made from sand, so it won’t release any toxic fumes in the case of overheating.

Wayfair PHOTO: Wayfair

The internet’s favorite home retailer, Wayfair, is looking ahead to 2021 with their End of Year Clearance sale, which starts today. Give your home a holiday refresh with savings on everything from living room seating and bedroom furniture to rugs, drapes, pet essentials and more. There are even deals on seasonal decor to be had, so you can make your house look festive for less.

Apple AirPods Max PHOTO: Apple

Apple’s brand new AirPods Max, the brand’s first foray into over-ear headphones, are seeing their first ever discount at TigerDirect. Right now, you can lock in the luxury headphones for $500, down from their list price of $549, even though they’re still on backorder. Admittedly, a modest $50 off barely makes a dent in the device’s high price, but if you deem them worth buying, it should help some.

Spanx PHOTO: Spanx

Fans of this top-rated shapewear, loungewear and activewear brand are in luck, since more than 100 new styles have been added to the brand’s sale section for a limited time. There’s no promo code needed to take advantage of the discount; simply add any number of leggings (including several faux leather styles), bras, jackets, tops, hosiery and much more to your cart, and see the savings instantly.

