Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Roomba, discounted loungewear and more from Spanx and savings on our favorite eco-friendly, nonstick pan. All that and more, below.
Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum ($279.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)
Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this one-day deal on a refurbished Roomba at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robovac boasts five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.
This Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just under $270, this refurbished robovac will likely sell out quickly.
GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)
Our pick for the best eco-friendly, nonstick pan, GreenPan’s 10-inch Ceramic Frypan boasts materials that’ll please any chemical-conscious consumer, and right now, it’s under $50. Unlike many nonstick pans, this one is free of harmful materials like PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium. The nonstick coating is, instead, made from sand, so it won’t release any toxic fumes in the case of overheating.
Wayfair
The internet’s favorite home retailer, Wayfair, is looking ahead to 2021 with their End of Year Clearance sale, which starts today. Give your home a holiday refresh with savings on everything from living room seating and bedroom furniture to rugs, drapes, pet essentials and more. There are even deals on seasonal decor to be had, so you can make your house look festive for less.
Apple AirPods Max ($500, originally $549; tigerdirect.com)
Apple’s brand new AirPods Max, the brand’s first foray into over-ear headphones, are seeing their first ever discount at TigerDirect. Right now, you can lock in the luxury headphones for $500, down from their list price of $549, even though they’re still on backorder. Admittedly, a modest $50 off barely makes a dent in the device’s high price, but if you deem them worth buying, it should help some.
Spanx
Fans of this top-rated shapewear, loungewear and activewear brand are in luck, since more than 100 new styles have been added to the brand’s sale section for a limited time. There’s no promo code needed to take advantage of the discount; simply add any number of leggings (including several faux leather styles), bras, jackets, tops, hosiery and much more to your cart, and see the savings instantly.
More deals to shop
- Shop B&H Photo Video’s iPad Day Shopping Event, with featured savings on the coveted iPad Pro.
- A pack of 50 disposable face masks is on sale at Amazon for just $3.86, so stock up now.
- Our pick for best budget noise-cancelling headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20, is on sale for $44.99 when you clip the 25% off on-page coupon.
- Marmot gear, including cozy winter parkas, is up to 25% off at Backcountry for a limited time.
- Start crafting with Cricut for less at the Winter Solstice Sale, where materials and accessories for the ultimate cutting machine are 50% off.
- A factory reconditioned Arlo Pro Security System is on sale at Woot! for one day, starting at $79.99 for an add-on camera.
- Stay warm up this winter with one-day savings on Under Armour base layers at Woot!.
- Upgrade your home entertainment setup with a discounted Roku Smart Soundbar, now $30 off its usual price.
- Colorful bedding from a variety of brands is marked down on Amazon for one-day only.
