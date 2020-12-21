Man who killed British backpacker Grace Millane abused two other women before her death

(CNN) The 28-year-old man convicted of killing British backpacker Grace Millane while she was visiting New Zealand has been found guilty of abusing two other women before her murder.

Millane met Kempson on a dating app in December 2018. She was last seen in the center of Auckland and her body was subsequently found by police in a bush-clad area in the west of the city.

A decision Tuesday from the country's top court meant an order keeping Kempson's name hidden was lifted -- and revealed that his name was suppressed as he had been facing two other abuse trials.

In October this year, Kempson was convicted of a range of crimes against his former partner, including threatening to kill, assault with a weapon, and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, according to the Supreme Court decision. Kempson has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for those crimes, which took place before Millane's murder, Kempson's lawyer Tiffany Cooper confirmed.

