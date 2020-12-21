(CNN) A perfectly preserved wolf puppy, hidden away in permafrost for 57,000 years and described by researchers as "the oldest, most complete wolf," has been discovered in Yukon, Canada.

The creature, named Zhùr by the local Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation people, was discovered in the Klondike goldfields, near Dawson City, by a gold miner, who was water blasting a wall of frozen mud.

"This mummy is so complete, she has basically got all her skin, most of her fur ... all her soft tissues present, and she's 56,000 years old, or thereabouts," Julie Meachen, an associate professor of anatomy at Des Moines University in Iowa, told CNN.

The female pup, according to Meachen, is "the oldest, most complete wolf that's ever been found," allowing researchers to delve deeper into what her life would have looked like.

Using X-ray techniques, experts determined that the puppy, which had been preserved in permafrost, died at 6 or 7 weeks old.

