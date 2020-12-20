Foul play suspected in death of Fort Drum soldier, investigators say

(CNN) A soldier missing from Fort Drum in New York has been found dead, and foul play is suspected, the US Army's Criminal Investigation Command said Sunday.

An investigation into the death of Cpl. Hayden Allen Harris is ongoing, the Criminal Investigation Command said in a news release.

Sunday, it announced Harris was found dead and the vehicle he was reportedly driving was located. No other information about the investigation was released.

"It is well known here that Corporal Harris was a great Soldier, and we share our grief with his friends and Family, I hear again and again how he was also - and most importantly - a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, the Division and our nation."

Harris, from Guys, Tennessee, was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Award, according to a news release from Fort Drum. He joined the Army in March 2019 and completed trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before arriving at Fort Drum. He was assigned to the C Troop, 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Drum.

"We are grateful to everyone who shared his picture or said a prayer for his safe return, and we ask that you continue to tell the story of this great Soldier, and keep his Family in your thoughts and prayers, as we will," said Funck.

Funck praised Harris' teammates, saying they reported him missing soon after they lost contact with him.

"I'm proud of their quick action and hope they can find some comfort in knowing they ultimately helped law enforcement officers located Cpl. Harris and greatly empowered the investigation into his disappearance," he said.