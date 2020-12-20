Google Doodle pays tribute to the last male northern white rhino

(CNN) Sunday's Google Doodle is paying tribute to Sudan, believed to be the last northern white rhino born in the wild.

The illustration looks back on this day in 2009 -- when Sudan and three other white rhinos arrived at their new home at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya.

Before the rhinos were moved, the species had been declared extinct in the wild.

In 1976, Sudan was moved to the Dvůr Králové Zoo in what was then Czechoslovakia in hopes of saving the subspecies. He fathered two children and a grandchild, who were all part of the group moved to their natural habitat in Kenya.

Sudan lived alone in a 10-acre enclosure, with 24-hour guards.

Sudan died at the age of 45 in 2018 leaving just two of his kind, his daughters, left in the wild.

