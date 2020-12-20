A father who died years ago left his son $10 to buy his first beer when he turned 21

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) When Matt Goodman turned 21, he wished his father could have been there to celebrate with him.

Little did he know that his dad, who had passed away six years earlier from esophageal cancer, had already made plans to attend -- not in person, but in spirit.

John Goodman left his son a $10 bill to buy his first beer, a secret his mom and sister kept from him all those years.

On December 6, the Taunton, Massachusetts resident used the money to have his first legal drink.

"Knowing that he thought about a future big moment in my life meant everything, because even being gone he still did whatever he could to make my 21st birthday," Goodman told CNN. "It was probably the best present I've ever gotten."

