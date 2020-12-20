California man dies after being arrested by Riverside County deputies

(CNN) A California man died last week after he was arrested at a Jurupa Valley store, where the local sheriff's department says he tried to grab a security guard's gun during an altercation.

According to a statement by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department , deputies responded Tuesday evening to an alleged assault with a deadly weapon in the store on Mission Boulevard and found the suspect, 33-year-old Ernie Serrano, fighting with a security guard.

The statement says Serrano tried to take the guard's firearm at one point during the incident. Deputies tried to detain Serrano, who "continued fighting with the deputies and did not comply with their commands. At that time, a use of force occurred," the statement says.

The statement does not say what kind of force was used. Bystander video of the incident shows a deputy striking Serrano with a baton at least six times before another deputy tackles him to the ground. The brief video obtained by CNN does not show how the incident started or what prompted it.

After deputies took Serrano into custody they "noticed that he appeared to have stopped breathing," the statement said.

