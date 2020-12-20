Sign up to get our new weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

(CNN) "It simply divided my life, cut across it like that. So that everything before that was just getting ready, and after that I was in some strange way altered." That's how Katherine Anne Porter described living through the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic while working as a journalist in Denver. These experiences informed her semi-autobiographical 1939 short novel, "Pale Horse, Pale Rider," a searing depiction of the twin ravages of a deadly virus and a world war on a country desperate to escape both.

Porter's account of normal life turned dystopian reality echoes with painful familiarity in 2020. We end this year struggling to mourn unimaginable losses wrought by a coronavirus pandemic and watching doctors, nurses and leaders roll up their sleeves for a vaccine while telling the stories, as Porter did, of those who survived.

This week we're highlighting some of the social commentary and cultural criticism that helped us process 2020, a year when dumpster fires appeared on holiday cards

The painful lessons we learned from the 'great confessional'

Catherine Powell demanded attention be paid to the "color of Covid" and its Paula Johnson put a face to the tragedy in her remembrance of Rana Zoe Mungin, a 30-year-old teacher lost to the virus after she was unable to get tested. "The pandemic comes as a reminder of what The "great confessional" is how Virginia Woolf referred to illness in 1926 -- and that was borne out in 2020, the year when Covid-19 cast America's longstanding sins of racial and economic inequality into newly harsh relief.l demanded attention be paid to the "color of Covid" and its disproportionate havoc on the health and labor of Black and Latinx communities . Wellesley College presidentput a face to the tragedy in her remembrance of Rana Zoe Mungin, a 30-year-old teacher lost to the virus after she was unable to get tested. "The pandemic comes as a reminder of what we stand to lose when diverse voices go unheeded ," Johnson wrote.