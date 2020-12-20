Rockets fired at Baghdad Green Zone in 'terrorist act,' Iraq says

Baghdad (CNN) A rocket attack on Baghdad's diplomatic Green Zone Sunday night was "a terrorist act" that undermines Iraq's international reputation, the country's president says.

Eight rockets were fired at the heavily fortified area, with at least one Iraqi soldier injured when a rocket landed near an Iraqi security checkpoint, according to a statement from the Iraqi military.

The military said most of the rockets hit the Qadisiya residential neighborhood near the US Embassy, damaging several buildings and cars.

The US Embassy said minor damage was caused to the embassy compound but that there were no injuries or casualties.

A spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic of Iraq issued a written statement saying "targeting the Green Zone is a terrorist act that endangers the security and lives of innocent citizens and their property.