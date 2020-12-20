How to cope with grief during the holidays and a pandemic

(CNN) The overwhelming amount of loss we've experienced during this pandemic is in stark contrast to what is supposedly the happiest time of the year.

Grief, of course, is an experience that people encounter all the time -- but this year there are pandemic-related factors that compound that normal process.

"Many of the deaths involve people dying very quickly or dying without their loved ones present. Even after the loss, there is not the ability to have the kind of support we usually have," said clinical psychologist Therese Rando, the clinical director of The Institute for the Study and Treatment of Loss in Rhode Island. "We're not just dealing with loss, but we're dealing with trauma as well."

Grief doesn't just go away, and if you don't want to celebrate the holidays, you don't have to. If you want to or are compromising with family but want to minimize the pain, however, here's some advice that could help make the holidays both bearable and enjoyable.

Navigating or even abandoning expectations

Unrealistic expectations, memories and longing can darken your anguish and the holiday season. "We've sort of marginalized the holidays, and we've set this expectation that we should have this celebratory attitude," said psychologist Sherry Cormier, a bereavement trauma specialist, consultant and author of "Sweet Sorrow: Finding Enduring Wholeness After Loss and Grief."

This year, "that notion is really challenged because during the pandemic we all have lost something even if we haven't lost someone."

People who are grieving may await the holidays in fear, dreading how horrible the days might be. Recognize that the anticipation is likely worse than what the actual day will be like, and "watch out about the shoulds," Rando said. Because you're grieving and there is so much adversity this year, don't subject yourself to ideas of how you should be handling the holidays or thinking that something is wrong with you. You're "experiencing something that's very normal under the circumstances."

"There is nothing in the 'holy day,' the meaning of the holiday, that even talks about celebration," Cormier said. "It talks about a holiday as suspending ordinary business, meaning it's a time when we don't do what we normally do. ... This year, in particular, it makes it more palatable when we realize we won't have the celebrations that we typically have."

Planning the holidays

Not celebrating the holidays is completely fine if that's what you want to do, these experts said — but if you want to, rethinking or customizing traditions could make it easier.

Observing holidays doesn't mean that you're forgetting those who passed. "What the bereaved person has to do with the holidays is basically hold two realities at once," Rando said. "One reality is, 'my loved one is not here; I miss him or her.' The other reality is, 'these are the people who are still here, and I want to celebrate and enjoy that I acknowledge the holiday with them.'"

Think about which customs you consider important and whether some "need to be tweaked a little bit because it'll be too painful with the person not there," Rando said. Maybe that means instead of opening gifts on Christmas morning, you unwrap them on Christmas Eve.

Some people find symbolic memorials helpful, whether it's lighting a candle in that person's honor or telling stories about the holidays you shared together. "That can make a statement about missing their loved one or their loved ones still being a part of the family, even though they're not physically present," Rando said.

You could also donate to a cause your loved one found important. Some memorials may be acts of service , such as volunteering at a food bank. Any way that you can remember or extend the legacy of the person you've lost "is a very useful way to honor them," Cormier said.

Setting boundaries with people

If you're making adjustments , you're likely having to do so in consideration of family in addition to your own feelings.

When declining traditions, tell people that you don't want to participate because the event is too connected with the person you lost. Remind them that you love them but would appreciate their respect and having space. And acknowledge that things may be different next year.