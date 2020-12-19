United passenger who died may have had Covid-19 symptoms, airline says

(CNN) United Airlines is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contact anyone who was on board a diverted flight from Orlando to Los Angeles after the death of a passenger who may have exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

On Monday, a man on board United Airlines Flight 591 had a medical emergency, and the flight was diverted to New Orleans, according to a United Airlines statement.

At the time of the diversion, airline staff were told the passenger had suffered cardiac arrest, a spokeswoman for the airline told CNN.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The passenger's wife was overheard telling the EMT that her husband had Covid-related symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, according to the spokeswoman.

