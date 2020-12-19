A dog was hit by a car and peppered with shotgun pellets. Now, she's found a grateful forever family

(CNN) Tammi, an adorable 9-month-old retriever, arrived at the San Antonio Humane Society last month with with multiple injuries, including shotgun pellets in her body.

During an examination, veterinarians spotted 70 pellets in Tammi's X-rays while also determining the puppy had been hit by a car. Doctors immediately took her into surgery to repair a pelvic fracture caused by blunt force trauma, San Antonio Humane Society Chief Veterinarian Kristine Hawkins told CNN in a statement.

After a month of rehab in a foster home, the humane society worked around the clock to find Tammi a forever home.

Luckily, it didn't take long for the sweet pup to get adopted. On December 10, a family of four welcomed Tammi into their grieving home.

The Texas family, who wish to remain anonymous, decided to explore the idea of adopting a dog on the eve of their late son's second birthday.

Read More