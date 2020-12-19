The College Football Playoff semifinal is moving from California's Rose Bowl to Texas due to coronavirus restrictions

(CNN) The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season's College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses announced Saturday.

The game will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because families of the football teams would not be able to attend a game at the Rose Bowl. The Tournament of Roses said it received word late this week that the state of California would not make a special exception for player guests at the game.

It is not yet determined what the name of this semifinal game will be, according to the Tournament of Roses website . The other semifinal game is the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a statement, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said this was a mutual agreement by the College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses "given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California."

"We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game," Hancock said.

