Nevada man charged with murder in slaying of Native American woman on reservation

(CNN) A man is accused of killing a Native America woman on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribes' Reservation, the US Attorney's Office in Nevada said Friday.

Michael Joshua Burciaga, 33, is charged with second-degree murder within Indian Country, the US Attorney's Office said.

Pyramid Lake tribal police went to a house in Nixon shortly after midnight on December 15 after receiving a call about a stabbing and found the woman face down in the master bedroom, according to criminal complaint filed in the US District Court of Nevada on Tuesday. Shortly after, medics on the scene pronounced the woman dead, the complaint said.

The victim, a registered member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, is identified in court documents only by the initials A.D., according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.

Officers spoke to Burciaga outside the house and observed a laceration on his hand, the criminal complaint said. As first aid was being administered, Burciaga "stated in sum and substance, 'I already know what happened, and I know what I did, which is why I slit my wrist,' " the complaint said.

