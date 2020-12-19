Son stabbed to death while trying to protect his mother from his stepfather, complaint says

(CNN) An Austin, Minnesota, man is facing murder charges following a domestic violence incident that left his stepson dead and his wife severely wounded, a complaint says.

On the morning of Tuesday, December 15, Austin Police Department officers responded to a report that a male suspect was stabbing someone.

The officers went to the home and found a woman on the front yard "bleeding profusely from a stab wound to her neck," according to a complaint filed Wednesday at the Mower County District Court.

Officers went inside and found her son on a couch, also covered in blood and struggling to breathe, the complaint says.

They found the suspect, Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 27, in a bathroom holding a knife that he refused to drop, the complaint says.

Read More