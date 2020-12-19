A puppy rescued from the jaws of alligator has been honored as a 'Deputy Dog'

(CNN) A 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is now a Florida sheriff's office "Deputy Dog" after being rescued from an alligator that dragged him underwater.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office honored the puppy, named Gunner, in a December 8 ceremony that saw it named a "safety and security officer."

"Do you swear to uphold the constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Gunner?" Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno asked Gunner during the ceremony. "This is a big day. You are going to be a detective now, okay?"

Gunner responded by giving the sheriff a kiss on the nose before receiving his "Deputy Dog" badge.

Just a month earlier, the tiny puppy was locked in the jaws of an alligator that pulled him into the pond in his family's backyard.

